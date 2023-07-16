NHL News: Red Wings, Golden Knights, Kraken, Hurricanes, Coyotes, and Lightning

Jared McIsaac re-signs with the Red Wings

Puck Pedia: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jared McIsaac has accepted his qualifying offer.

He’ll get $787,500 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

The Golden Knights sign David Edstrom

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights signed 2023 first-round, 32nd overall, forward David Edstrom to a three-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 salary cap hit. He has a European Assignment clause.

He’ll get a $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Kraken sign Eduard Sale

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed 2023 first-round, 20th overall, forward Eduard Sale to a three-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 cap hit.

He’ll get a $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Hurricanes sign Felix Unger Sorum

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes sign 2023 second-round, 62nd overall, forward Felix Unger Sorum to a three-year entry-level contract with a $860,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get a $775,000 salary, $85,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes assistant GM Darren Yorke on Unger Sorum after they had drafted him: “He sees the ice incredibly well… He can put players on his back hip and spin off them to find the open man. He goes to the net and he plays with a bit of sandpaper.”

The Coyotes sign Justin Kirkland

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors with $275,000 guaranteed.

The Lightning re-sign Tanner Jeannot

Chris Krenn: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.665 million.

The sides avoided salary arbitration.

Eduardo A. Encina: Jeannot has a 16-team no-trade list for the second year of his contract.

Puck Pedia: The Lightning are projected to be $6.58 million over the salary cap with 22 rostered players – 12 forwards, 8 defense and 2 goalies.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook will be LTIR’s so they can exceed the cap ceiling by $6.875 million. They have about $297,500 in salary cap space available.