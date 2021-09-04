NHL News: Red Wings, Senators, Penguins, Sharks and Coyotes

The Red Wings re-sign Filip Hronek

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Filip Hronek to a three-year deal worth $13.2 million. He’ll carry a $4.4 million salary cap hit. Contract breakdown.

2021-22: $2.7 million salary and a $500,000 signing bonus

2022-23: $4. 5million salary

2023-24: $5.5 million salary

The Senators re-sign Drake Batherson

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Drake Batherson to a six-year contract worth $29.85 million, a $4.975 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $2.5 million

2022-23: $3.5 million

2023-24: $5.4 million

2024-25: $5.4 million

2025-26: $6.5 million

2026-27: $6.55 million

GM Pierre Dorion:

“As an organization, we’re really happy. We’re really happy that our fans are going to get to see Drake play here for another six years. We feel Drake isn’t only one of our most talented forwards, he’s one of our most talented players, and he’s a key component for us to be a great team moving forward.

“We’ve seen a progression in his play and we’re happy that we were able to get a longer-term deal with him. Both sides wanted this and Drake’s very happy. The biggest benefactor here are the fans because they get to see him play another six years.”

The Penguins sign two to PTOs

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Matt Bartkowski to PTOs.

Thompson not able to coach the Sharks

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks assistant coach Rocky Thompson won’t be returning behind the Sharks bench this season. He ran their power play and defense last season.

“Due to a medical exemption that prevents me from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, under the new League protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time.”

Kevin Kurz: Thompson was the coach who almost got into a fight with Evander Kane. They will replace him soon.

Coyotes eyeing Tempe

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes statement on their Tempe arena bid

“We are pleased to have submitted a proposal to the City of Tempe. As regulations surrounding the RFP process dictate, we cannot comment any further at this time, but we remain incredibly excited about this extraordinary opportunity.”