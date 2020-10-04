NHL News: Robin Lehner’s Salary, Radko Gudas, Michael Grabner, and RFA Notes

Salary and NTC breakdown for Robin Lehner

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Robin Lehner’s five-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights

2020-21: $1M Base + $2M Signing Bonus

2021-22: $5M Base

2022-23: $6.5M Base

2023-24: $6M Base

204-25: $4.5M Base

Yrs 1-3: 8-team no-trade list

Yrs 4-5: 5-team no-trade list

Players to be ready for an earlier than expected trainging camp?

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry indicated during an interview that he and his teammates had been informed to be prepared for November 15th as the start of training camp.

Seth Rorabaugh: The 15th seems to be more of a target date than a hard date.

Gudas likely hitting free agency

David Pagnotta: Though things can obviously change in the next few days, Washington Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas is expected to test free agency on Friday.

Coyotes to buy out Grabner

Arizona Coyotes: Statement from Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on putting Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

“This morning, we put Michael Grabner on waivers in order to buy out his contract. This was simply a hockey decision. Michael is an incredible person and a beloved teammate. He is the consummate professional and we appreciate everything he’s done for the Coyotes organization. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Puck Pedia: Grabner was in the last year of his deal at a $3.35 million salary cap hit. He’ll carry a $833,000 salary cap hit next season and a $1.26 million hit in 2021-22.

Restricted free agent notes

Deadline to qualify restricted free agents in October 7th

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks will qualify forward Justin Bailey and defenseman Jalen Chatfield and Guillaume Brisebois.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to one-year, two-way contract.

Cap Friendly: Johansen will get $700,000 in the NHL and $95,000 in the AHL.

John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor: The Los Angeles Kings are not expected to send qualifying offers to Cole Kehler, Chaz Reddekopp and Sheldon Rempal.

Remaining RFAs in Matt Luff, Mikey Eyssimont, Boko Imama and Austin Strand are expected to get qualifying offers or signing a contract.