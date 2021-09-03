NHL News: Rowney, Domingue, Jokiharju, Mittlestadt, Murphy and Farabee

The Red Wings sign Carter Rowney
Kyle Kujawa of NHL.com: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal.
Puck Pedia: Rowney will get $825,000 on a one-way deal.
The Penguins sign Louis Domingue
Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.
Mike DeFabo: “Domingue, 29, served as Calgary’s taxi-squad goalie last year. He suited up for one game with Calgary and three games in the AHL. Adds depth behind Jarry/ DeSmith.”
The Sabres re-sign Henri Jokiharju and Casey Mittelstadt
Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju to a three-year contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit.
2021-22: $2.4 million
2022-23: $2.5 million
2023-24: $2.6 million
Cap Friendly: The Sabres have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit.
2021-22: $2.4 million
2022-23: $2.5 million
2023-24: $2.6 million
Connor Murphy‘s extension breakdown
Cap Friendly: Salary contract breakdown for the Chicago Blackhawks four-year extension with defenseman Connor Murphy.
2022-23: $3 million
2023-24: $5.8 million
2024-25: $5.15 million
2025-26: $2.65 million and a $1 million signing bonus
The Flyers extend Joel Farabee
Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Joel Farabee to a six-year contract extension with a $5 million salary cap hit. Contract breakdown.
2022-23: $1 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2023-24: $2.25 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2024-25: $3 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2025-26: $4.25 million base salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus
2026-27: $6 million base salary
2027-28: $6 million base salary
Bill Meltzer: “Farabee has already seen all-situation usage in the NHL, with work on both ends of special teams. He’s usually pretty reliable defensively (not infallible but above the typical 21-year-old winger). Can play in 3-on-3. Just a really well-rounded young player apart from points.”
Charlie O’Connor: “It is funny that the Flyers finally signed a six-year, $30 million contract that the fans all like.”
Joel Farabee, signed 6x$5M by PHI, is a productive top six winger who took a big leap in his sophomore year. Given his age I think it’s likely this deal, which will take him through his prime, turns out well. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/0yE2jZttzs
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2021