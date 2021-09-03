NHL News: Rowney, Domingue, Jokiharju, Mittlestadt, Murphy and Farabee

The Red Wings sign Carter Rowney

Kyle Kujawa of NHL.com: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal.

Puck Pedia: Rowney will get $825,000 on a one-way deal.

The Penguins sign Louis Domingue

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

Mike DeFabo: “Domingue, 29, served as Calgary’s taxi-squad goalie last year. He suited up for one game with Calgary and three games in the AHL. Adds depth behind Jarry/ DeSmith.”

The Sabres re-sign Henri Jokiharju and Casey Mittelstadt

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju to a three-year contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $2.4 million

2022-23: $2.5 million

2023-24: $2.6 million

Cap Friendly: The Sabres have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $2.4 million

2022-23: $2.5 million

2023-24: $2.6 million

Connor Murphy‘s extension breakdown

Cap Friendly: Salary contract breakdown for the Chicago Blackhawks four-year extension with defenseman Connor Murphy.

2022-23: $3 million

2023-24: $5.8 million

2024-25: $5.15 million

2025-26: $2.65 million and a $1 million signing bonus

The Flyers extend Joel Farabee

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Joel Farabee to a six-year contract extension with a $5 million salary cap hit. Contract breakdown.

2022-23: $1 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2023-24: $2.25 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2024-25: $3 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4.25 million base salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $6 million base salary

2027-28: $6 million base salary

Bill Meltzer: “Farabee has already seen all-situation usage in the NHL, with work on both ends of special teams. He’s usually pretty reliable defensively (not infallible but above the typical 21-year-old winger). Can play in 3-on-3. Just a really well-rounded young player apart from points.”

Charlie O’Connor: “It is funny that the Flyers finally signed a six-year, $30 million contract that the fans all like.”