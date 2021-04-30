NHL News: Ryan Miller, Mathew Barzal, Kevin Hayes, and the Dallas Stars

Goaltender Ryan Miller retires from the NHL

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller has retired from the NHL.

“I kind of thought this year would probably be my last year, and wanted to take the time to appreciate everything about the game,” Miller said. “It’s been a good year. I’ve been able to soak it in. I could have waited to retire, but just felt like this would be a good way to say goodbye, with some time to appreciate it and tell the guys, so I could enjoy the moment.”

The 40-year old has a career 390-289-86 record with a 2.64 GAA, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts. His career started in Buffalo, with stops in St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim.

Barzal fined for diving

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,000 under Rule 64 for diving/embellishment. Barzal got his initial warning back on January 30th.

NHL Public Relations: Breakdown on embellisment fines for players and coaches.

Citation # Player Fine(s) * Head Coach Fine(s) 1 Warning N/A 2 $2,000 N/A 3 $3,000 N/A 4 $4,000 N/A 5 $5,000 $2,000 6 $5,000 $3,000 7 $5,000 $4,000 8 $5,000 $5,000

Hayes scratched

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that though forward Kevin Hayes isn’t playing 100 percent but it’s his play that kept him out of last night’s game. He hasn’t scored in the past 15 games.

100 percent capacity coming for the Stars?

TSN: Frank Seravalli said the Dallas Stars are considering going 100 percent capacity for the first-round of the playoffs.

“They have the green light from the city of Dallas and their local health authorities. Is this the right thing to do socially? Can they protect their part-time workers and their ushers in the arena? That’s what they’re working towards figuring out at the moment. They need to make a decision by next week.”

The NBA has told the Dallas Mavericks that they can go 50 percent capacity. The NHL has the final say but if the Stars meet all the health and safety criteria, hard to see them getting in the Stars way.