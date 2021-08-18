NHL News: Sabourin, Shaw, Ads on Jerseys Coming, and Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Arena Protocol

Senators sign Sabourin

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

Wild re-sign Shaw

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed restricted free agent forward Mason Shaw to a two-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

Ads on jerseys coming in 2022-23

Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico: The NHL will be adding small advertisements to team jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

The board of governors unanimously approved and teams can start the process to find a sponsor for next year.

The ads will have to fit into a 3″ by 3.5″ rectangle.

Ads on helmets generated $100 million last season.

Maple Leafs ownership on arena protocols

MLSE: Statement on arena health and safety protocols. (Toronto Maple Leafs ownership)

“To continue to combat the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE announced that effective mid-September attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants. As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment. We believe these health and safety protocols are the key to allowing our communities and businesses to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns. Details and dates on the implementation of these new health and safety protocols will be provided in the coming weeks. We thank all employees, partners and fans for their continued cooperation and efforts to protect our city and each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Golden Knights still deciding on their arena protocols

Justin Emerson: “Reminder for those who missed it: Sisolak basically said venues will have to decide whether they want to enforce a vaccine mandate or a mask requirement for everyone regardless of vaccine status. Raiders chose vaccine mandate .”

Just Emerson: Statement from the Vegas Golden Knights said that haven’t made any decision regarding requiring vaccines to attend home games after the Governors statement.

“We are aware of the recent announcements from the Governor regarding large venues and possible vaccination requirements. We will continue to follow the applicable guidance and recommendations from state and local health officials, the National Hockey League and the CDC. If any adjustments are made to our existing fan policies, we will communicate those changes once confirmed.