NHL News: Sabres, Blackhawks, Stars, Predators, Sharks, Ducks, Blue Jackets, and Fans in the Stands

Eichel and Ullmark back on the ice

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel was back on the ice with the main group.

Eichel said that his upper-body injury happened a few weeks ago during an on-ice workout.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark was on the ice for first time in camp.

Zadorov unfit

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was “unfit to participate” in yesterday’s practice.

Stars that were unfit

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars Joel Hanley, Jason Robertson and Joel L’Esperance were all deamed unfit to practice yesterday.

“Unfit” now covers both injuries and illnesses.

Missing Predators

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene still remains away from the team. Mikael Granlund is still dealing with some immigration issues and Erik Haula is still in quarantine.

Simek’s knee could be an issue for the Sharks

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek said that his knee is doing better but there could be some doubt if he’ll be ready for their season opener.

Kevin Kurz: Simek: “fighting with the knee this summer.”

Kevin Kurz: Simek’s knee started acting up again when he started skating back in the Czech Republic: “I’m trying to do the best every day, but sometimes I can’t do the best.”

Kunin, Stolarz and Bjorkstrand signings

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Luke Kunin to a two-year contract with a $2.3 million salary cap hit.

He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights when his deal expires. He’ll be owed a $2.3 million qualifying offer.

Adam Vingan: Kunin was on the ice yesterday.

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $950,000.

The Ducks now have two goaltenders that can be exposed for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Aaron Portzline: Salary breakdown for Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s five-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

2021-22: $4.5 million

2022-23: $5.25 million

2023-24: $5.35 million

2024-25: $5.9 million

2025-26: $6.0 million

The deal buys four years of unrestricted free agency.

Fans in the stands

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning will start the season with having about 23 percent capacity for home games – around 3,900.

Season ticket packages sold out in a day and half. There are about 500 ticket per game going on sale to the public starting on Friday and Saturday.

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes will start the season with a maximum of 3,450 fans in attandence.

They will go on a month-by-month basis and will be working witht he GRA and Glendale to work on seating capacity.

Stephen Whyno: The Florida Panthers will start the season with having 25 percent capacity for home games – just under 5,000.

Stephen Whyno: The Panthers average just over 14,000 fans last season for home games.

Season ticket holder will get priorty for games this season.

Masks will be required inside, seating will be socially distanced and there will be other protocols set in place.