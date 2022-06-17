NHL News: Salary Cap, Point, Cassidy, Tortorella, Predators and the Rangers

Salary Cap for next season is official

NHL Publis Relations: The salary cap range for next season has been made official.

“The National Hockey League Players’ Association and the National Hockey League announced today that the Team Payroll Range established for the 2022-23 League Year, pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, provides for the Lower Limit of $61 million, a Midpoint of $71.7 million and an Upper Limit of $82.5 million.”

Earl Schwartz: “Bettman stated HRR was just over $5.2b in 21-22. In order for the escrow balance to be paid off in 2 years, HRR will need to grow 5% to ~$5.46b in 22-23, and ~$5.75b in 23-24. They will need to keep looking for new revenue sources if they want a significant cap jump in 24-25.”

Two days off benefits Point and Hagel

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on having two days between Game 1 and Game 2: “The Brayden Points could use that extra day. The Brandon Hagels could use that extra day. That’s a good thing. When you lose a game in overtime, at times, you almost want to play the next night.”

Bruce Cassidy‘s contract with the Golden Knights

Kevin Weekes: Vegas Golden Knights new head coach Bruce Cassidy sign a five-year contract at around $4.5 million per season.

The Flyers hire John Tortorella

Kevin Weekes: The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella to be their next head coach.

His contract is for four years at around $4 million per season.

Arthur Staple: Peter DeBoer and Jack Capuano were two of the finalists for the Flyers coaching position.

The Predators are about to be sold

Eben Novy-Williams: The Nashville Predators will soon be sold to the former governor of Tennessee Bill Haslan. His brother Jimmy owns the Cleveland Browns.

Sportico values the Predators at $680 million and Forbes has Bill Haslan’s worth $2.3 billion.

Here are some financial details on the @PredsNHL. One strength of the business — the team operates Bridgestone Arena, which lets it share in the economics of concerts/shows. It was the 6th highest grossing arena in the U.S. in 2019. pic.twitter.com/C1HOJHWxUn — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) June 17, 2022

The Rangers re-sign Samuel Blais

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have re-signed forward Samuel Blais to a one-year contract at $1.525 million. He was owed a qualifying offer just over that amount. He will be a UFA after next season.