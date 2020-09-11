NHL News: Scores, Today’s Game, Flyers, 2020-21 Season, Internal Salary Caps, and the Selke Trophy

Last Night’s Score

Dallas Stars 3 (OT) – Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series 2-1 Stars)

Today’s Game

Tampa Bay Lightning – New York Islanders 8:00 PM ET

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that none of their players as of now require offseason surgery.

Forward Michael Raffl was dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Forward Sean Couturier was dealing with an MCL injury.

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was dealing with a bad bruise on the inside of his knee after blocking a shot.

On the 2020-21 season

TSN: Bill Daley told Pierre LeBrun and Scott Burnside that 2020-21 season starting on December 1st seem less likely than a January 1st start. LeBrun adds:

“So, that’s the first public admission of that potential calendar date. Also important is Bill Daly doubling down and saying the NHL still hopes to get a full 82-game season in, even if it means starting in January. I don’t know how exactly you get that done, smarter people than me will figure that out, but that’s important to note as well. Also, has no real interest in having a whole bubble season. That’s not practical. They’re going to have to find another way to make money and have a season next year.”

TSN: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said they remain hopeful of a full 82-game schedule and having some fans in the stands.

“No, I think the priorities remain the same. Look, we’d still love to be able to play an 82-game season,” he said. “Again, I can’t sit here and guarantee that will be the case. But that continues to be an objective, that continues to be a goal. Being able to play in arenas that have some fan presence if not a full building, again it’s an objective, it’s a priority, it’s a goal.”

An internal cap for some teams

TSN: Darren Dreger says that teams are having internal talks about how they are going to work with a flat salary cap of $81.5 million. It could be even tighter for some teams with ownership involved.

“Beyond that there’s another group of teams because of financial situations involving their NHL owners who are looking at an internal cap which is never good news for GMs. And some say that internal cap for a lot of clubs could be in the low 70s.”

Sean Couturier wins the Frank J. Selke Trophy

Sean Couturier wins the Frank J. Selke Trophy

Congratulations to Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers on winning the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the 2019-20 season.