NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Bruins, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, and Golden Knights

Yesterday’s Scores

Boston Bruins 3 – Carolina Hurricanes 1 (series 2-1 Bruins)

Arizona Coyotes 4 – Colorado Avalanche 2 (series 2-1 Avalanche)

Tampa Bay Lightning 3 – Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (series 2-1 Lightning)

Vegas Golden Knights 2 – Chicago Blackhawks 1 (series 3-0 Golden Knights)

Today’s Games

Washington Capitals – New York Islanders 12:00 PM ET (series 2-0 Islanders)

Dallas Stars – Calgary Flames 2:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Flames)

Vegas Golden Knights – Chicago Blackhawks 6:30 PM ET (series 3-0 Golden Knights)

Philadelphia Flyers – Montreal Canadiens 8:00 PM ET (series tied 1-1)

St. Louis Blues – Vancouver Canucks 10:30 PM ET (series 2-0 Canucks)

Player Notes

Boston Bruins: Statement from goaltender Tuukka Rask who opted out for the remainder of the playoffs.

“I want to be with my teammates competing but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family. I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success.”

Boston Bruins: GM Don Sweeney on Rask: “This has been a difficult decision for Tuukka, but the Boston Bruins are in full support of why he made this decision.”

Joe Haggerty: Sweeney on Rask: “In Tuukka’s case he has a newborn at home along w/2 young girls. He just felt he needed to be home w/them at this particular time. I give Tuukka a hell of a lot of credit for trying to persevere thru. The priorities are in the right order & this is what he has to do”

Boston Bruins: Forward David Pastrnak was ‘unfit to play’ yesterday.

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered a right leg injury with less than five minutes to go in yesterday’s game.

“Right now it’s tough to see a kid go down and that injury looks really bad,” Brind’Amour said on his media call. “That’s all that’s going through my head. I hate it for him.”

Defenseman Joel Edmundson has missed the past two games.

Svechnikov is hurting after getting tangled with Chara, gets helped off the ice #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/ZgyBhm4mYK — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 15, 2020

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson was ‘unfit to play’ yesterday.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek were deemed “unfit to play” last night.

Danny Webster: Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup.