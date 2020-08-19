NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Claude Julien, Red Wings, and Dale Hawerchuk Passes Away

Yesterday’s Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 2 – Montreal Canadiens 0 (series 3-1 Flyers)

Dallas Stars 3 – Calgary Flames 2 (series 3-2 Stars)

Washington Capitals 3 – New York Islanders 2 (series 3-1 Islanders)

Vegas Golden Knights 4 – Chicago Blackhawks 3 (Golden Knights win series 4-1)

Today’s Games

Columbus Blue Jackets – Tampa Bay Lightning 12:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Lightning)

Carolina Hurricanes – Boston Bruins 4:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Bruins)

Arizona Coyotes – Colorado Avalanche 5:30 PM ET (series 3-1 Avalanche)

Montreal Canadiens – Philadelphia Flyers 8:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Flyers)

Vancouver Canucks – St. Louis Blues 10:30 PM ET (series tied 2-2)

Julien doing better

John Lu: Montreal Canadien interim head coach Kirk Muller said that he spoke with coach Claude Julien who is doing well and is able to start going for walks.

Red Wings loan Brome to SHL

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have loaned Mathias Brome to Orebro of the SHL.

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: The 26-year old Brome played for Orebro last year. He is expected to compete for a roster spot with the Red Wings for next season.

Other Red Wings who have been loaned to European teams include Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider and Gustav Lindstrom.

Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk passes

Eric Hawerchuk: “After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong“

Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman on Hawerchuk’s passing.

“I was fortunate to see Dale come into the league. I think we were all still very much in awe of the fact the Winnipeg Jets had joined the National Hockey League. I think it was Dale’s arrival that really cemented the future of the franchise and I think we all have recollections of that first year, that Calder (Trophy) year and then everything that would follow. “He was truly a superstar as a hockey player, but I think why he was so loved here was not just that but largely the fact that he made this his home and became one of us. I think everybody shared that sense of pride in Dale’s career as a player.”

NHL Network mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk. pic.twitter.com/LXPtEpYs3y — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 18, 2020

