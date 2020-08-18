NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, COVID Testing, Predators, Canucks, Blackhawks, Sabres, and Friedman

Yesterday’s Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 2 – Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (series 3-1 Lightning)

Colorado Avalanche 7 – Arizona Coyotes 1 (series 3-1 Avalanche)

Boston Bruins 4 – Carolina Hurricanes 3 (series 3-1 Bruins)

St. Louis Blues 3 – Vancouver Canucks 1 (series tied 2-2)

Today’s Games

Philadelphia Flyers – Montreal Canadiens 3:00 PM ET (series 2-1 Flyers)

Calgary Flames – Dallas Stars 5:30 PM ET (series tied 2-2)

Washington Capitals – New York Islanders 8:00 PM ET (series 3-0 Islanders)

Chicago Blackhawks – Vegas Golden Knights 10:30 PM ET (series 3-1 Golden Knights)

COVID Testing Results

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL completed the third week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 5,640 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of teh Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, include Players, during the period from August 9 through August 15. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: In the past three weeks that is 19,898 tests with zero positives.

Coaching adjustments for the Predators

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators assistant coach Dan Muse won’t be back with the team next season.

Adam Vingan: Rob Scuderi was an interim assistant coach under John Hynes, but he will return to being the Predators defense development coach.

Assistant coach Dan Lambert will remain with the team.

Hoglander to join Rogle

Chris Faber: Vancouver Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander will start the 2020-21 season with Rogle of the SHL which gets underway on September 19th according to Hoglander’s camp. He’ll be on a two-month loan and they’ll re-evaluate if he’ll come to North America later.

Blackhawks sign a college free agent

Puck Pedia: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed left winger Cameron Morrison to a two-year entry-level deal. He was a 2016 second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche.

Luukkonen loaned to TPS

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to TPS until the start of training camp.

A sad day but some things must come to an end