NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Panthers, Bruins, Flames, Stars, Flyers, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals
Today's playoff schedule. David Pastrnak not ruled out for today. Flames hopeful Matthew Tkachuk able to play in Game 4. Capitals hopeful for Nicklas Backstrom on Sunday.
Yesterday’s Scores

Colorado Avalanche 3 – Arizona Coyotes 2 (series 2-0 Avalanche)
Montreal Canadiens 5 – Philadelphia Flyers 0 (series tied 1-1)
Vancouver Canucks 4 (OT) – St. Louis Blues 3 (series 2-0 Canucks)
New York Islanders 5 – Washington Capitals 2 (series 2-0 Islanders)
Calgary Flames 2 – Dallas Stars 0 (series 2-1 Flames)

Today’s Games

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (series tied 1-1) – 12:00 PM ET
Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (series 2-0 Avalanche) – 3:00 PM ET
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (series tied 1-1) – 7:30 PM ET
Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (series 2-0 Golden Knights) – 8:00 PM ET

Panthers to speak with Futa

TSN: Pierre LeBrun tweeted that the Florida Panthers plan on interviewing former Los Angeles Kings executive Mike Futa.

Player Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Tuukka Rask didn’t practice yesterday. Pastrnak hasn’t been ruled out for Game 3 today and coach Bruce Cassidy expects Rask to start.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames coach Geoff Ward on Matthew Tkachuk: “He’s day by day. We’re hoping he’ll be back for Game 4.”

  • Kristen Anderson: Ward on not having Tkachuk last night: “It’s unfortunate we don’t have (Tkachuk) and it’s a huge hole in our lineup but it’s an opportunity for other guys. I thought the guys came in tonight did a really good job.”

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns remains unfit to play.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has a left ankle injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Steven Stamkos is out indefinitely until he’s not.

When asked if Stamkos is practicing with the team, Cooper said: “He’s been rehabbing. That’s all I can say.”

Mike Morreale: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on forwards Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek yesterday. They hope to know more this morning.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said they are “hoping” that center Nicklas Backstrom will be ready for Game 3 Sunday afternoon.