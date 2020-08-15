NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Panthers, Bruins, Flames, Stars, Flyers, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Yesterday’s Scores

Colorado Avalanche 3 – Arizona Coyotes 2 (series 2-0 Avalanche)

Montreal Canadiens 5 – Philadelphia Flyers 0 (series tied 1-1)

Vancouver Canucks 4 (OT) – St. Louis Blues 3 (series 2-0 Canucks)

New York Islanders 5 – Washington Capitals 2 (series 2-0 Islanders)

Calgary Flames 2 – Dallas Stars 0 (series 2-1 Flames)

Today’s Games

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (series tied 1-1) – 12:00 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (series 2-0 Avalanche) – 3:00 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (series tied 1-1) – 7:30 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (series 2-0 Golden Knights) – 8:00 PM ET

Panthers to speak with Futa

TSN: Pierre LeBrun tweeted that the Florida Panthers plan on interviewing former Los Angeles Kings executive Mike Futa.

Player Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Tuukka Rask didn’t practice yesterday. Pastrnak hasn’t been ruled out for Game 3 today and coach Bruce Cassidy expects Rask to start.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames coach Geoff Ward on Matthew Tkachuk: “He’s day by day. We’re hoping he’ll be back for Game 4.”

Kristen Anderson: Ward on not having Tkachuk last night: “It’s unfortunate we don’t have (Tkachuk) and it’s a huge hole in our lineup but it’s an opportunity for other guys. I thought the guys came in tonight did a really good job.”

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns remains unfit to play.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has a left ankle injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Steven Stamkos is out indefinitely until he’s not.

When asked if Stamkos is practicing with the team, Cooper said: “He’s been rehabbing. That’s all I can say.”

Mike Morreale: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on forwards Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek yesterday. They hope to know more this morning.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said they are “hoping” that center Nicklas Backstrom will be ready for Game 3 Sunday afternoon.