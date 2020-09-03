NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Penguins, Senators, and Player Notes

Yesterday’s Scores

Colorado Avalanche 4 – Dallas Stars 1 (series tied 3-3)

Today’s Games

Philadelphia Flyers – New York Islanders (series 3-2 Islanders)

Vegas Golden Knights – Vancouver Canucks (series 3-2 Golden Knights)

Penguins nab Reiden quickly

Wes Crosby: The Pittsburgh Penguins have named former Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden and Mike Vellucci as assistant coaches.

Reirden will run the defenseman and power play. Vellucci will run the forwards and penalty kill.

Senators loan prospect

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have loaned Vitaly Abramov to Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish League.

Player Notes

Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on David Pastrnak: “(Pastrnak) had a lower-body injury. He played through the whole playoffs. You could see he wasn’t at top speed. Obviously, missing time, him and Kase, their conditioning level wasn’t where it needed to be.”

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog didn’t come out for the third period.

Adrian Dater: Landeskog did skate onto the ice after the game to celebrate the win.

Ryan S. Clark: Avs coach Jared Bednar said after the game that they aren’t giving any updates on their lineups or injuries.

You can see the slice to Gabriel Landeskog here – just above the right knee.

Here's a great zoomed in look from Sportsnet

Elliotte Friedman: Avs defenseman Conor Timmins wasn’t able to come out for the third period.

Conor Timmins has gone to the locker room after this hit from behind by Cogliano. Timmins missed 2018/19 season with concussion symptoms.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and Stephen Johns were unfit to play last night.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said there is a “moderate” concern for Mathew Barzal, but everything seems to be trending in the right direction.