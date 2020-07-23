NHL News: Seattle Franchise Name Coming This Morning? Renderings of Islanders UBS Arena

Seattle franchise name likely coming this morning

Nick Cotsonika: Seattle will be making a significant announcement this morning – 9:00 am PST. It will be streamed on their site.

TSN: Seattle has 13 domains registered for potential names: Cougars, Eagles, Emeralds, Evergreens, Firebirds, Kraken, Rainiers, Renegades, Sea Lions, Seals, Sockeyes, Totems and Whales.

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Islanders new home will be named the UBS Arena … Some renderings of their new pad

NHL.com: The New York Islanders’ new arena will be named the UBS Arena. It is expected to ready for the 2021-22 season. It will seat 17,000 for hockey.

They broke ground at Belmont Park on September 23, 2019, and had a two-month pause from March 27th to May 27th.

“Hockey is very much alive and well in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area,” Bettman said. “It’s another indication, representation, to the people of New York, particularly Islander fans, that all of the uncertainty that has surrounded this franchise over the last couple of decades, all of the people who were concerned what was the future of the team going to be? Was it even going to be here? Not only is the future secure, it’s going to be in a state-of-the-art, first-class arena, which is something from a hockey standpoint this team hasn’t had in years.”