NHL News: Shane Pinto Signs with Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced they have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775,000 contract: https://t.co/4mmO9SsJER pic.twitter.com/gNDCo60bjW — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 19, 2024

Per CapFriendly, he will have a prorated salary of $359,245 for the remainder of the season.

At league min ($775,000) and assuming the contract is registered tomorrow and goes into effect by Sunday when he’s eligible to return from suspension, that would give Shane Pinto $359,245 in prorated salary for the remainder of this season with 89 days remaining. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 19, 2024



Pinto returned to Ottawa at the beginning of the year as he continued to serve his 41-game suspension for violating the NHL policy on gambling.

Pinto, a restricted free agent, was negotiating his new deal with the Senators this summer. However, he could not make that happen before the start of training camp. Thus, he would not show up until he had a deal in place. Who knew that deal would not show up until January 2024?

Not because Pinto was holding out. As previously mentioned, Pinto was under investigation for violating the NHL policy on gambling. Thus, contract talks between the parties continued as the Senators waited for the league to rule on how long Pinto would be out of action.

Pinto is back, leaving money on the table, but the Senators are glad to have him back.

First guy on the ice today? Newly signed Shane Pinto. pic.twitter.com/9YzRjfHmFQ — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 19, 2024

Last season, Shane Pinto, the Senators’ 2019 2nd-round pick, recorded career highs with 35 points, 20 goals, and 15 assists. He played in all 82 games, stepping up for the injured Josh Norris.

The Senators had an outpour of offense against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday behind Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. However, the Senators get a piece of their core back in the lineup with top-six potential.

The Ottawa Senators have signed Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775K deal. Pinto still needs to prove if he can be a legit TOP6 forward one day. Happy for him that he has a contract finally. pic.twitter.com/w4MiOPLmHW — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 19, 2024

Pinto is eligible to play Sunday when the Senators play in Philadelphia against the red-hot Flyers.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, with Pinto back in the fold, the Senators and the player will look to start working on a long-term extension.