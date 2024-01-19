NHL News: Shane Pinto Signs with Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced they have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Per CapFriendly, he will have a prorated salary of $359,245 for the remainder of the season.


Pinto returned to Ottawa at the beginning of the year as he continued to serve his 41-game suspension for violating the NHL policy on gambling.

Pinto, a restricted free agent, was negotiating his new deal with the Senators this summer. However, he could not make that happen before the start of training camp. Thus, he would not show up until he had a deal in place. Who knew that deal would not show up until January 2024?

Not because Pinto was holding out. As previously mentioned, Pinto was under investigation for violating the NHL policy on gambling. Thus, contract talks between the parties continued as the Senators waited for the league to rule on how long Pinto would be out of action.

Pinto is back, leaving money on the table, but the Senators are glad to have him back.

Last season, Shane Pinto, the Senators’ 2019 2nd-round pick, recorded career highs with 35 points, 20 goals, and 15 assists. He played in all 82 games, stepping up for the injured Josh Norris.

The Senators had an outpour of offense against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday behind Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. However, the Senators get a piece of their core back in the lineup with top-six potential.

Pinto is eligible to play Sunday when the Senators play in Philadelphia against the red-hot Flyers.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, with Pinto back in the fold, the Senators and the player will look to start working on a long-term extension.

 