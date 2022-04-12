NHL News: Sharks, Kings, Bruins, Jets, Coyotes, Malkin Suspended, and the Playoff Races

The Sharks sign a defenseman

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed left-handed defenseman Nick Cicek to a two-year, entry-level contract that kicks in next season. He’ll have a cap hit and AAV of $835,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary $72,500 signing bonus, and $80,00 in the minors.

2022-23: $775,000 salary $72,500 signing bonus, and $80,00 in the minors.

The Kings sign their 2021 second-round pick

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2021 second-round, 42nd overall draft pick, forward Francesco Pinelli to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Panelli will have an $867,500 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Bruins extend Oskar Steen

Conor Ryan: The Boston Bruins have signed forward Oskar Steen to a two-year, one-way contract extension. He’ll carry an $800,000 salary cap hit.

Jets sign two

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have signed forwards Henri Nikkanen and Daniel Torgersson to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Nikkanen was a 2019 fourth-round, 113th overall pick. He’ll have an AAV of $925,000.

Torgersson was a 2020 second-round, 40th overall pick. He’ll have an AAV of $925,000.

Both will sign PTO and finish the season with the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Coyotes sign Nathan Smith

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed forward Nathan Smith to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Smith was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL draft in the third round, 91st overall. He was acquired by the Coyotes at the trade dealdine.

Evgeni Malkin suspended

NHL Player Safety: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Chris Johnston: Malkin’s four game suspension will cost him $190,000.

Eastern Conference Playoff Race

As we enter the final three weeks of the regular season, a current look at the playoff races and jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AcT4U3mAu1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2022

Western Conference Playoff Race *before Winnipeg’s win last night