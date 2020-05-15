NHL News: Simon Has Surgery, Leafs Re-Sign Brooks, and 2020 NHL Draft In June Losing Steam

Penguins Simon out six to seven months after surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins announced that forward Dominik Simon had shoulder surgery on April 29th to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Simon injured his shoulder back on February 29th. Recovery time is expected to be six to seven months.

Maple Leafs re-sign Brooks

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Adam Brooks to a two-year deal with an AAV of $725,000.

PuckPedia: Salary breakdown for Brooks

2020-21: $700,000 NHL salary, $100,000 in the AHL with $175,000 guaranteed.

2021-22: $750,000 NHL salary, $100,000 in the AHL with $250,000 guaranteed.

Hopes of an NHL draft in June fading

TSN: Bob McKenzie said that though the NHL would still like to host the 2020 NHL draft in June, they aren’t getting the support from teams.

“I think the NHL is starting to get the idea that the time, the effort and the political capital that would be required to convince enough teams that it is a good idea, might not be worth it. No official word until next week, but it’s starting to look a little more pessimistic on that front.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Octagon Hockey Group lawyer Andy Scott said that 2020 NHL draft prospects that they represent would rather get the NHL draft over with in June.

“Surprisingly, they want to get it over with,” Scott said in a telephone interview. “They’d rather have the draft in June and not have all of the anxiety the entire summer of where they’re going to go in the draft. They’d rather get it over with, understand what team owns their rights, and be able to have some communication with that team throughout the summer. “Perhaps, they can get on their program and get excited about the fall.”

The NHL needs to make a decision soon and give teams at least a month to prepare. Interest in Octagon prospects has increased the past week.