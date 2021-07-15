NHL News: Skinner, Miller, Klefbom, Keith, White, Wells, and Blueger

Skinner to waive no-movement clause for expansion draft

Lance Lysowski: Jeff Skinner‘s agent Don Meehan has said that Skinner has agreed to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he approached Meehan on Tuesday morning about the idea of Skinner waiving it.

Skinner has six years left on his contract at a $9 million salary cap hit.

John Vogl: “The move isn’t about Jeff Skinner going to Seattle. It’s about the left winger keeping another teammate in Buffalo.”

Miller retires

NHL.com: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires after seven seasons with the Bruins.

“Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “My overall health and my family are now the priority. This was not an easy decision to make, but it’s time to hang up my skates.”

Klefbom unlikely for next year

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said the chances of defenseman Oscar Klefbom playing next season are “very, very slim.”

If Keith retires after next season…

Puck Pedia: If Duncan Keith retires after next season the Chicago Blackhawks would have a cap recapture penalty of $5.5 million in 2022-23 and $2 million in 2023-24.

The Edmonton Oilers would have a cap savings of $3.4 million in 2022-23.

Devils re-sign White

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have signed 24-year old defenseman Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

Oilers trade goaltender to Hurricanes

Michael Smith: The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Dylan Wells to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.

Wells is a pending RFA and if qualified, he can be exposed for the expansion draft.

Ryan Rishaug: Guessing that the Oilers weren’t going to qualify Wells.

Penguins re-sign Blueger

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.2 million.

Puck Pedia: The Penguins now have 20 players under contract for next season and about $1 million in projected salary cap space.

RFA: Mark Jankowski, Zach Aston-Reese, Radim Zohorna

UFA: Cody Ceci, Evan Rodrigues, Frederik Gaudreau