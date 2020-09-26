NHL News: Stanley Cup Final Notes, Patric Hornqvist, Jeff Petry, Alex Lyon, and Mikko Koivu

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning 5 (OT) – Dallas Stars 4 (series 3-1 Lightning)

Dallas Stars – Tampa Bay Lightning 8:00 PM Tonight

Scott Bell: “In 243 previous NHL playoff series where a team won Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead, more than half of those teams have ended the series in Game 5. A full breakdown of the results:

Won in 5: 126 times (51.9%)

Won in 6: 66 (27.2%)

Won in 7: 26 (10.7%)

Lost in 7: 25 (10.3%)”

Stamkos not ruled out

Chris Johnston: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos was unfit to play last night for Game 4 but hasn’t been ruled out of the series.

Hornqvist after being traded to the Panthers

Matt Vensel: Patric Hornqvist on waiving his no-trade for the Florida Panthers: “When I found out Pittsburgh didn’t want me and Florida wanted me, it was an easy choice.”

Matt Vensel: Hornqvist added that he was “blindsided” by trade.

Petry signs an extension with the Canadiens

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens and Jeff Petry agree on a four-year contract extension with a $6.25 million AAV.

2021-22, $5 million salary

2022-23, $4.5 million salary, $3 million signing bonus

2023-24, $4.5 million salary, $3 million signing bonus

2024-25, $3 million salary, $2 million signing bonus

Petry also gets a 15-team no-trade clause and a full no-movement clause.

Flyers sign a goalie

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a one-year deal at $700,000.

Koivu not thinking retirement yet

Dane Mizutani: Mikko Koivu isn’t thinking retirement just yet. He’ll be heading back to Finland and will start to train before making his final decision. He won’t be back with the Minnesota Wild.