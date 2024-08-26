NHL News: Stanley Cup Weekend

A Weekend With The Stanley Cup

NHL.com: The Florida Panthers players continue to take their turns with the Stanley Cup as the summer begins to slowly wind down.

Former Florida Panther Ryan Lomberg took in a sunset with the Stanley Cup on Friday evening. The now Calgary Flame (who was once a member of the Flames) will take that Stanley Cup winning experience with him.

Also, this contrasts a little with a player like Dmitry Kulikov who took the Stanley Cup to a place Florida fans know very well. Kulikov took the silver chalice to the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

There is nothing like a motivation for future hockey players than the most cherished trophy in its sport.

It will be fun to see where the Stanley Cup ends up next as August winds down and September approaches.

Cuba Shines And Wins Amerigoal LATAM Cup

William Douglas: Cuba and its players will never think such an accomplishment is easy. However, the team beat Greece on Sunday 4-3 to win the Amerigoal LATAM Cup. For many of these players, the NHL is a dream of dreams.

Tyler Terranova made 33 saves in the win as Cuba celebrated its first title to go along with their first appearance in the tournament. Coach Earle Barrington believes this is the tip of the iceberg. There could be more teams including a women’s team for next year’s tournament.

This year’s LATAM Cup featured 52 teams and more than 1,100 players. The growth since 2016 has been amazing. Now, there was no women’s tournament and now there are a total of eight teams. The Caribbean team repeated last year’s triumph with a shutout win over Argentina.

Who is the next Al Montoya? Hey, one never knows.

Questions About Logan Couture Rise Again

The Mercury News : The questions will not go away when it comes to Logan Couture. Will he appear at training camp or won’t he? The groin injury that Couture suffers from (osteitis pubis) can be an inflammation that has kept Couture from seeing the ice.

Again, Couture came its closest to a Stanley Cup in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. With San Jose in a rebuilding process, they are looking to Couture for leadership, stability, and guidance.

It will be interesting to see when the next time the Captain takes the ice and not just works out at a gym. Hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.