NHL News: Stars Advance, COVID Testing Results, Ward Loses Interim Tag, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Last night’s Score

Dallas Stars 3 (OT) – Vegas Golden Knights 2 (Stars win the series 4-1)

Tonight Game

New York Islanders – Tampa Bay Lightning (series 3-1 Lightning)

COVID Testing results

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL regarding the latest COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL completed the seventh week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 1,357 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member traveling parties, including Players, during the period from September 6 – 12. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.

Flames remove Ward’s interim tag

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag off of Geoff Ward and named him their head coach. He becomes their 20th head coach in franchise history.

Ward was given the interim title back on November 29th when Bill Peters’ resigned. He guided them to a 25-15-3 regular season record. The Flames made it through the play-in round but lost to the Dallas Stars in round one.

Pierre LeBrun: The Flames signed Ward to a two-year deal.

No change to Stamkos’ status

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Steven Stamkos: “It’s great to have him around but nothing’s changed in the playing department anytime soon.”

The Lightning were persistent in getting Goodrow at the trade deadline

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Back in January, Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois wanted to add more sandpaper to his lineup and targeted two players – Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. Brisebois and San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson spoke over a dozen times about Goodrow.

Wilson told BriseBois he wouldn’t move Goodrow without getting a first-round pick back. The previous week BriseBois acquired Coleman from the Devils for a first-round pick and Nolan Foote. The Lightning-Sharks deal got done about 23 minutes before the 3:00 PM deadline.