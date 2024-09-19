NHL News: Stars, Oilers, Capitals, Leafs, Blues, Devils, Predators, and Utah

Jason Robertson to miss most of training camp

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson had foot surgery on July 31st and will miss the majority of training camp according to GM Jim Nill.

Evander Kane to have surgery

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman said that Evander Kane will miss the start of the season as he needs surgery.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: There is no timetable as he hasn’t had the surgery yet but will soon. He will be out ‘a while.’ They don’t plan on placing Kane on the LTIR right now and hope to accrue some salary cap space.

Has Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Jumped into the Top Tier of Goaltenders?

T.J. Oshie will be headed to the LTIR

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie had his medical yesterday and he will be placed on the LTIR with a chronic back injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving updating some injuries.

Forward Connor Dewar will miss the start of camp after offseason shoulder surgery.

Forward Fraser Minten suffered a high-ankle sprain during their rookie games. His timeline is unknown but expect weeks.

2024 first-round pick Ben Danford is progressing from a concussion.

Prospect Ryan Tverberg could be back soon from shoulder surgery.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong updates some injuries.

Defenseman Torey Krug had ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Adam Jiricek won’t play in any preseason games due to knee issues.

Dawson Mercer is not on the Devils’ training camp roster

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils RFA forward Dawson Mercer isn’t on their opening training camp roster.

Blues PTOs

David Pagnotta: Heading to the St. Louis Blues camp on PTOs are forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, and Matthew Peca, and defenseman Scott Harrington.

Mike Hoffman gets a PTO

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers are bringing Mike Hoffman to camp on a PTO.

The Predators sign a PTO and an RFA

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators are bringing in Lucas Johansen to camp on a PTO. He’s the brother of Ryan Johansen.

Michael Gallagher: The Predators have signed forward Philip Tomasino to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

It sounds like Utah has a team name picked

Ryan Miller: Although they won’t name it, it sounds like the Utah Hockey Club knows what they will be called. President Chris Armstrong: “It’s been very clear to us what our fans would like us to be called. … I’m not in a position or prepared to tell you what that is today.”

John Matisz: Utah forward Clayton Keller last week on the media tour: “It seems like it’s going to be Yeti, so I’m good with that,” Keller said when asked for his personal favorite. He then nervously looked around the room, as if he’d just realized he wasn’t supposed to say anything.