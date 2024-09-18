NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman go short-term?

TSN: Chris Johnston said the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman have been talking long-term but would a short-term get them through this?

“They’ve been working at this file for quite some time trying to find an agreement on, what I think, has been focused on a long-term deal. You have to wonder if they can’t quite get there, if they can’t bridge that gap, maybe they find something a little shorter to get to a solution here. But certainly, this is a big one around the league.”

Will the Detroit Red Wings and Moritz Seider go less than eight years?

TSN: Chris Johnston said the Detroit Red Wings and RFA defenseman Moritz Seider had been talking max term but could they go a littler shorter to keep the money a little lower?

“But it sounds like now it’s going to be something a little shorter, and the reason for that is the Red Wings have been reluctant to pay anyone more than the $8.7 million per year that captain Dylan Larkin gets. I think one way to maybe get Seider into the mid-eights, or somewhere below that number is to do a six or seven-year deal, and so look for that as they look to get him signed and in camp here as soon as possible.”

The Winnipeg Jets and Cole Perfetti may not be close

TSN: Darren Dreger says that the Winnipeg Jets and Cole Perfetti are talking bridge but they aren’t close and he could miss part of training camp.

“But, there is a significant gap in this negotiation, and unless something changes in the very near future, then it’s pretty obvious that Perfetti is going to miss some time.”

David Pagnotta: (yesterday afternoon) “The Jets have Cole Perfetti listed on their training camp roster despite not yet having a contract. I’m told by a team source there’s no deal yet, as of this minute. Winnipeg will keep Perfetti listed unless he doesn’t report to camp, which officially opens tomorrow. Still time.“