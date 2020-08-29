NHL News: Tallon, Sharks, Penguins, Coyotes, and Sabres

NHL investigating Tallon

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon is under investigation by the NHL for using a racial slur while he was in the bubble in Toronto.

The league and Panthers wouldn’t comment on the investigation.

Tallon and the Panthers had already parted ways when the news of the incident was reported.

Sharks and Penguins signings

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks have signed Joel Kellman to a two-year contract extension.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year contract extension with a $750,000 AAV

“Chad is a reliable, depth defenseman who is a great teammate,” Rutherford said. “He keeps himself in great shape and is always game-ready, which is important for a player in his role and the success of our team.”

Coyotes don’t renew a couple of coaches … Richardson has surgery

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes didn’t renew the contract of video coach Steve Peters. He’d been with the Coyotes organization for 23 years.

The Coyotes also didn’t renew assistant coach John MacLean.

Peters and MacLean’s contract were set to expire next week. All other coaches are still under contract.

Craig Morgan: Heard the Coyotes forward Brad Richardson had surgery on Thursday to repair a ruptured tendon in his thumb.

The 35-year old is a pending unrestricted free agent and wants to keep playing.

Sabres prospects heading overseas

Kris Baker: Buffalo Sabres prospects Rasmus Asplund will play with Vasteras IK this fall.