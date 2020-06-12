NHL News: The Canadian Government Could Loosen Strings On 14-Day Quarantine For NHL Cities

Ryan Rishaug: “Looks like a solution to the 14 day quarantine is on the way from the Fed Govt. that should allow all 3 Canadian markets to remain viable options as hub cities, and for Cdn teams to hold their training camps north of the border. Details to come in the next few days.”

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the players still need to find where the two hub cities are going to be. The NHLPA is awaiting word back from the Canadian government if the restrictions on quarantining will be lifted.

“It’s interesting to note B.C. has acknowledged as has Manitoba, that if you have quarantined in Canada for 14 days, you do not have to additionally quarantine for 14 days in B.C or Manitoba. Does that apply to Ontario? The NHL needs to know this because Toronto is very much still in the mix. Edmonton, Vancouver openly campaigning that there are some who believe Toronto could have an inside track here given their World Cup hosting experience and on the other side, Vegas is believed to essentially be the front-runner there.”

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Canadian government has basically said that they’ll loosen the strings on the 14-day quarantine policy for the NHL. This is a big boost for Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto who are vying to be one of the hub cities.

The entire 14-days may not be lifted, but sources are saying that they could extend the quarantine area that could include the hotel and area. Players would be able to practice while being in ‘quarantine’ in Phase 3. If a Canadian city becomes a hub city, teams coming in would have their quarantine bubble to include the hotel, practice arena, and the area that playoff games are held.

Vancouver and Edmonton have few COVID-19 cases than Toronto, with Edmonton having the lowest. Toronto’s advantage is it’s the “NHL’s premier media centre.” The level of media involvement isn’t known yet though,

If the Canadian government doesn’t all arenas to be included in the quarantine zone, the NHL would select two American cities as hub cities.