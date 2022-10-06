NHL News: The Dallas Stars sign Jason Robertson to a four-year deal

Sam Nestler of Dallas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Jason Robertson to a four-year contract with a $7.75 million salary cap hit.

“Jason is an integral part of the present and future of our team and we’re thrilled to have him for the next four years,” said Nill. “Since he was drafted by our organization, he has worked tirelessly to become a better player every day. His knack for scoring goals and seeing plays develop on the ice are just some of the tremendous assets that he brings to our team. He is one of the best young players in the NHL and we look forward to seeing him continue to progress.”

Matthew DeFranks: Robertson is expected to fly to Dallas today, have his medicals Friday morning and be on the ice for Friday’s practice.

Bruce LeVine: “Kneejerk reaction: How the Stars got Jason Robertson to sign for less than 8 million per year is downright unbelievable.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Roberston.

2022-23: $1.5 million salary $3 million signing bonus

2023-24: $8 million salary

2024-25: $9.2 million salary

2025-26: $9.3 million salary

He’ll be owed a $9.3 million qualifying offer and would be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

Puck Pedia: The Stars will have about $460,833 in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 12 forwards, eight defense and two goalies.

Jason Robertson, signed 4x$7.75M by DAL, is a young scoring winger who has already emerged as one of the league’s elite offensive drivers at 5v5. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/aSdi9EOqjk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 6, 2022

Jason Robertson comes in way under market value – which projects to be $14.1 million, on average, over the next four years – with this extension. That next contract may not be as cost effective when the time comes… but at least Dallas has one of their Stars signed now. pic.twitter.com/ZoPLPDJf1p — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 6, 2022