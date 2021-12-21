NHL News: The Holiday Break to Start Early, Olympic Break, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

NHL Holiday break starts tomorrow

NHL PR: The NHL and NHLPA agreed to postpone five games on Thursday. All games on Wednesday had already been postponed.

“Under the revised schedule, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) shall be off days for all purposes — including travel.

Players will report back to their Clubs on Dec. 26, which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only. Upon return from the Holiday Break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s Traveling Party shall enter the facility (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result. Any practice scheduled for Dec. 26 must begin after 2:00 p.m. local time.

The League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.”

Elliotte Friedman: Teams and players were sent a memo that included: “Upon return from the holiday break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s traveling party shall enter (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result.”

Emily Kaplan: There are two games scheduled for tonight: Capitals and Flyers, and the Lightning and Golden Knights.

The Capitals are already without Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who are in COVID protocol. The Flyers just added Kevin Hayes to the protocol list.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald yesterday: “I sent the NHL an email this AM on behalf of the organization with concerns, not the COVID people but everybody else. The wellness of our team. When you lose the players we lost to COVID other players are playing beyond what they had and we’re stretching them out”

Olympic break to be used to make up games

Andy Strickland: Sources are saying that the scheduled Olympic break will now be used to attempt to make the games that have been postponed.

In and out of COVID protocol

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Calvin de Haan in COVID protocol. The Blackhawks didn’t previously have anyone on the list.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have placed Eric Robinson, Andrew Peeke and Joonas Korpisalo in COVID protocol.

Joshua Clipperton: The Edmonton Oilers have added Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson to the COVID protocol list.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mike Hoffman was placed in COVID protocol.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils Nico Hischier, Ryan Graves and Jesper Boqvist were on the ice yesterday.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes have added to the COVID protocol list.

San Jose Sharks PR: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns has been placed in COVID protocol.

Seattle Kraken PR: Defenseman Adam Larsson was placed in COVID protocol.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Michael Sgarbossa has been removed from the COVID protocol list.

Samantha Pell: Sgarbossa had a false positive test on Sunday night.

Frank Seravalli: As of yesterday at 1:00 pm ET.

119 players reported in active protocol (16.1% of rosters)

23 teams w/ at least 1 player in protocol

5 head coaches in protocol

42 games postponed (37 in last 7 days)

9 teams w/ facilities closed

19 teams w/ no games scheduled til Dec. 27