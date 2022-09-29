NHL News: The Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin agree to a two-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract worth $2.8 million – a $1.4 million salary cap hit.

David Pagnotta: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas: “This morning, Rasmus & (agent) Lewis Gross reached out to us & informed us that after watching our game last night & seeing more injuries accrued by our defence, that they wanted to get this locked in today so Rasmus could get over to Toronto & help his teammates.”

Frank Seravallii: The Maple Leafs had made it clear to Sandin’s camp over the past few days that they weren’t going to go over $1.4 million on a deal.

After Sean Durzi re-signed with the Los Angeles Kings (two years at $3.4 million), Sandin had asked for $1.6 million.

Sandin will be owed a $1.6 million qualifying offer.

Chris Johnston: Sandin’s QO is $1.6 million and Timothy Liljegren’s will be $1.5 million.

Chris Johnston: Sandin will get a $450,000 signing bonus with a $750,000 salary this season. Next year his salary will be $1.6 million.

Elliotte Friedman: “That’s the number the Maple Leafs wanted. Thought Sandin might squeeze the Leafs after all the blueline injuries, but he does the smart thing and seizes the opportunity.”

Cap Friendly: With a 23-man projected roster, the Maple Leafs are $2,893,116 over the salary cap.

Injured players who could become short-term LTIR candidates include John Tavares, Pierre Engvall and Timothy Liljegren.

Rasmus Sandin, signed 2x$1.4M by TOR, is a young puck-moving defenceman who did about as well in a sheltered role last season as you could possibly ask for. His raw on-ice numbers were near the top of the league; adjusted for deployment, still pretty damn good. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EfeOor5Q0g — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 29, 2022