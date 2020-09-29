NHL News: The Tampa Bay Lightning Win Their Second Stanley Cup

The Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions again

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 to take home the Stanley Cup.

Frank Seravalli: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

“Victor Hedman (9-8-1) edged Brayden Point (8-8-2) by just four points, 9 first-place votes to 8.”

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman on Steven Stamkos‘ impact and on winning the Cup.

“He played the best two minutes of hockey you’re ever going to see in the playoffs,” said Hedman. “I’m at a loss for words how much he means to us in that room even though he’s not playing. He’s around us, he’s battling through things that you can’t imagine…

“So many emotions, it’s going to take months maybe for it to sink in, but we’re going to be champions forever. We’re going to be on that Cup forever.”

Stephen Whyno: The passing of the Stanley Cup order.

Stamkos

Hedman

Coburn

McDonagh

Killorn

Schenn

Bogosian

Maroon

Kucherov

Vasilevskiy

Palat

Johnson

Point

Shattenkirk

Paquette

Gourde

Mcelhinney

Goodrow

Coleman

Cernak

Cirelli

Stephens

Volkov

Rutta

Verhaeghe

Joseph

Wedgewood

Cooper

Stephen Whyno: “Pat Maroon is first back-to-back Cup winner with different teams since Corey Stillman in 2004 and ’06, first in back-to-back years since Claude Lemieux in mid-’90s:”

Ailing Seguin

Darren Dreger: We will soon hear more details about injured Stars and Lightning players.

Hearing that Tyler Seguin was playing through knee, hip and groin injuries.

Hockey Night in Canada Closing Montage: A Stanley Cup Playoffs like no other