NHL News: The Tampa Bay Lightning Win Their Second Stanley Cup

The Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions again
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 to take home the Stanley Cup.
Frank Seravalli: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy.
“Victor Hedman (9-8-1) edged Brayden Point (8-8-2) by just four points, 9 first-place votes to 8.”
Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman on Steven Stamkos‘ impact and on winning the Cup.
“He played the best two minutes of hockey you’re ever going to see in the playoffs,” said Hedman. “I’m at a loss for words how much he means to us in that room even though he’s not playing. He’s around us, he’s battling through things that you can’t imagine…
“So many emotions, it’s going to take months maybe for it to sink in, but we’re going to be champions forever. We’re going to be on that Cup forever.”
Stephen Whyno: The passing of the Stanley Cup order.
Stamkos
Hedman
Coburn
McDonagh
Killorn
Schenn
Bogosian
Maroon
Kucherov
Vasilevskiy
Palat
Johnson
Point
Shattenkirk
Paquette
Gourde
Mcelhinney
Goodrow
Coleman
Cernak
Cirelli
Stephens
Volkov
Rutta
Verhaeghe
Joseph
Wedgewood
Cooper
Stephen Whyno: “Pat Maroon is first back-to-back Cup winner with different teams since Corey Stillman in 2004 and ’06, first in back-to-back years since Claude Lemieux in mid-’90s:”
Ailing Seguin
Darren Dreger: We will soon hear more details about injured Stars and Lightning players.
Hearing that Tyler Seguin was playing through knee, hip and groin injuries.
Hockey Night in Canada Closing Montage: A Stanley Cup Playoffs like no other