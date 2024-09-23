NHL News: Robin Lehner, NHL, NHLPA and the Golden Knights Working on a Solution

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Cycle of (NHL) Life episode on the Robin Lehner – Vegas Golden Knights situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “Let’s go to Vegas next, Elliotte, Robin Lehner. We mentioned last week he did not report to camp for his physical. He’s been on LTIR the last couple of seasons after hip surgery in 2022.

He gave you a brief statement this weekend. You had a story about it up on our website, sportsnet.ca, the statement read, ‘All I can say at this time is, everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.’

NHL News: Blackhawks, Oilers, Kings, Devils, and Golden Knights

So where does this story go from here?”

Friedman: “Well, I want to be careful with this ’cause, as Kelly McCrimmon said correctly, this is a unique situation. I am under the impression that, as Lehnar said, everybody knew for a while now that he wasn’t going to be at the beginning of training camp.

And I believe the League, the Players Association and the Golden Knights have been working on an acceptable solution to all parties for a little bit of time now.

And I think there is some hope it will be done this week, like, obviously, there’s time you don’t have to set your cap till the night before the regular season. But I’m under the impression they’re hoping it’s going to be done this week.

NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets and Cole Perfetti were far apart on Term and AAV

And, you know, I don’t want to say much more other than that, then I believe that everybody’s been working together with some time, and his absence was not unexpected. As letter said, I think everybody knew we were heading down this road for some time.”