NHL News: Third Round, Hurricanes, Price, and Injury Updates

No decision yet for the third round

Pierre LeBrun: “Still no clarity yet on the third round of the playoffs and the Canadian issue. League remains hopeful and wasn’t expecting an answer quite yet. But obviously, by the time the second round arrives in full there probably needs to be an answer either way. ”

Hurricanes sign Murray

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have signed Blake Murray to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll get $750,000 (NHL) for the first two years and $775,000 in the third year. He’ll get $65,000 in the first two years and $70,000 in the final year.

Price robs Spezza

Boston Bruins: Coach Don Sweeny on their injured players heading into round two.

Defenseman Kevan Miller: “doing OK, still early in recovery phase.”

They are hopeful that both Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril will available for round two.

Steven Kampfer required surgery on his hand and is not available

Ondrej Kase is out for the year,

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on defenseman Jaccob Slavin. “I’m hopeful he’ll try . … He’ll tell us when he feels good.”

Slavin has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is still day-to-day.

John Lu: Canadians Eric Staal wasn’t able to play last night.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Artturi Lehkonen left last night’s games early.

Tough collision between Sandin and Lehkonen here pic.twitter.com/pTtvszn9lK — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 24, 2021

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights Brayden McNabb, Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek still not able to go.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler after blocking a shot in an area you don’t want to get hit: “I’ve got three beautiful kids, we’re not having any more, so what the hell.”

Scott Billeck: Jets coach Paul Maurice on Wheeler’s block: “I’m glad he’s had his kids… the funny thing about that was when I heard where he got it, I was happy because I thought it was his wrist.”