NHL News: Three on Waivers, Victor Rask and Injury Updates

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators put Clark Bishop on waivers. The Toronto Maple Leafs put Ryan Dzingel on waivers. The Arizona Coyotes put Carter Hutton on waivers.

Rask given some extra time

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild had assigned Victor Rask to the AHL and they’ll give him a few days before he reports to Iowa. It’s not an easy time for him but they still expect him to report.

Puck Pedia: The Wild will save $1.125 million in salary cap space with Rask in the minors. He’ll still carry a $2.875 million cap hit.

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Andrew Ladd left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Don Granato yesterday: “He was sore after a play that occurred last night. … I don’t expect it to be long-term.”

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes Brendan Smith took a shot off the helmet and went to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for evaluation. He was released and traveled with the team to Philadelphia.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins suffered a lower-body injury during practice yesterday. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo remains out with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton practiced yesterday on the second power play unit.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad returns to the lineup.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown and Rasmus Ristolainen are expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins activated Drew O’Connor from the LTIR. The Penguins have $4.75 million in salary cap space available and when Jason Zucker ($5.5 million cap hit) is ready to be activated they’ll need to send one player down.