NHL News: Three Signings, Injury Updates, and Trade Deadline Activity Since 1979-80

The Predators extend Dante Fabbro and Mark Jankowski

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed right-handed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension. The deal is straight salary, no bonus.

Puck Pedia: The Predators have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a two year contract extension with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

2024-25: $775,000

2025-26: $825,000

The Flames extend Kevin Rooney

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a one-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $1.3 million.

NHL Injury Updates

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort has been placed on the LTIR. He’s has two injuries. He’s already had one surgery and he might need another surgery.

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Forbort’s season is over.

Matt Porter: There is no timetable for newly acquired Bruins forward Pat Maroon to return to the lineup.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall had ACL surgery back on November 27th and is back skating and really good.

Forever Blueshirts: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will be out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks Logan Couture said that he’s not going to be able to play again this season.

Seattle Kraken PR: Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Matthew Knies, who left their last game early: “Matt’s doing well … anticipate he’s going to be fine and available for tomorrow.”

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that forward Mark Stone has a lacerated spleen and will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

McCrimmon said “It’s impossible to know what the timeline is.”

Trade Deadline Activity Since 1979-80

NHL Media: Number of trades made on deadline day and the number of players traded.

Season – Date – Trades – Players

1979-80: March 11, 1980 – 3 – 5

1980-81: March 10, 1981 – 12 – 21

1981-82: March 9, 1982 – 5 – 11

1982-83: March 8, 1983 – 1 – 1

1983-84: March 6, 1984 – 2 – 3

1984-85: March 12, 1985 – 4 – 7

1985-86: March 11, 1986 – 8 – 14

1986-87: March 10, 1987 – 5 – 9

1987-88: March 8, 1988 – 8 – 12

1988-89: March 7, 1989 – 9 – 21

1989-90: March 6, 1990 – 10 – 17

1990-91: March 5, 1991 – 14 – 33

1991-92: March 10, 1992 – 11 – 22

1992-93: March 22, 1993 – 9 – 15

1993-94: March 21, 1994 – 18 – 35

1994-95: April 7, 1995 – 19 – 32

1995-96: March 20, 1996 – 13 – 21

1996-97: March 18, 1997 – 18 – 34

1997-98: March 24, 1998 – 19 – 38

1998-99: March 23, 1999 – 20 – 29

1999-00: March 14, 2000 – 12 – 23

2000-01: March 13, 2001 – 17 – 31

2001-02: March 19, 2002 – 17 – 35

2002-03: March 11, 2003 – 24 – 46

2003-04: March 9, 2004 – 20 – 32

2005-06: March 9, 2006 – 25 – 40

2006-07: February 27, 2007 – 25 – 44

2007-08: February 26, 2008 – 25 – 45

2008-09: March 4, 2009 – 21 – 46

2009-10: March 3, 2010 – 31 – 55

2010-11: February 28, 2011 – 16 – 35

2011-12: February 27, 2012 – 16 – 32

2012-13: April 3, 2013 – 17 – 30

2013-14: March 5, 2014 – 20 – 38

2014-15: March 2, 2015 – 24 – 43

2015-16: February 29, 2016 – 19 – 37

2016-17: March 1, 2017 – 18 – 33

2017-18: February 26, 2018 – 18 – 37

2018-19: February 25, 2019 – 20 – 32

2019-20: February 24, 2020 – 32 – 55

2020-21: April 12, 2021 – 17 – 26

2021-22: March 21, 2022 – 32 – 51

2022-23: March 3, 2023 – 21 – 34

2023-24: March 8, 2024 – 23 – 33