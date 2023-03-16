NHL News: Toronto, Washington, Edmonton and GM Meeting Wrap

Pierre LeBrun (video): Now, Auston Matthews is the latest to have played with a persistent injury. It seems to be his hand again. The Toronto Maple Leafs and even Matthews say it is feeling a lot better.

Naturally, fans and probably even experts want to know when are the results coming. It could be like how Jack Hughes has had a tough time bouncing back from an upper-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Washington has had their fill of injuries. Then, Wednesday night sent a good scare into the Capitals. Nick Jensen went off the ice in the third period and never returned. Thankfully, Rasmus Sandin was okay after blocking a shot earlier in the game.

With the shot going off Sandin’s knee, Washington was just being extra cautious as the defenseman returned during the third period. .

Joe Smth: Gustav Nyquist (shoulder) has been skating after practice, but still has not shed the no-contact jersey, and is not actively practicing with the team. He remains on schedule for Minnesota for sometime close to the playoffs.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: So, Zach Hyman got pulled just before Tuesday night’s Edmonton Oiler game, “because he got dinged up.” That was according to Jay Woodcroft. Hyman is expected to be evaluated again before the game against Dallas. The injury has not been disclosed, but it almost feels like load management. Almost.

Jeremy Rutherford: Really, the GM Meetings went by without anything major happening in the NHL headlines.

“Things are in a good spot right now, so there’s nothing on the front burner,” Flames GM Brad Treliving said Wednesday. “But it’s always good to get everybody together and find ways to make our great game a little bit better.”

One semi-hot issue was the coaches’ challenge. This was one where general managers deferred and decided to wait because of the old be careful what you wish for adage. The expansion will have to wait as people “gather more information.”

To escrow or not to escrow. Allegedly there is still $100 million to pay off and that is why the salary cap is likely to only go up $1 million. That is barring something unforeseen, of course.

Trade-related scratches are being monitored by the NHL and little more. Also, any Bally’s network or AT&T Sportsnet network will be saved at least, for now. The Ottawa Senators are in phase 2 of their ownership search. Things like cap circumvention, NHL expansion to Atlanta, and the playoff format were really not discussed like some thought.