NHL News: Tortorella, Tocchet, Weegar, Maroon, Kase, Coyle, MacKinnon and Goodrow

Coach Tortorella and the Blue Jackets mutually part ways

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Columbus Blue Jackets and head coach John Tortorella have agreed to move on. Tortorella didn’t have a contract in place for next season. GM Jarmo Kekalainen:

“Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and club to go our separate ways. He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves.”

Tortorella:

“After discussion and consideration of the future direction of the team, Jarmo and I have come to a mutual agreement to part ways.”

Coach Tocchet and the Coyotes mutually part ways

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes and head coach Rick Tocchet have agreed to go their separate ways.

“After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” said Armstrong, who was hired last September. “This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years.”

Tocchet had a coaching record of 125-131-34 with the Coyotes.

Weegar fined

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

Maroon suspended

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was suspended for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred during Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Eric Russo of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Ondrej Kase is “on track” to return tonight according to coach Bruce Cassidy. Kase has been out since January 16th.

“He’s on track to play ,” Cassidy said ahead of an optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday morning. “Get through today, let’s re-evaluate in the morning. It will be his call and the medical call. If they tell me he’s ready and wants to get in, then the sooner the better is the way I look at it.”

Forward Charlie Coyle took part in their optional practice yesterday but they may hold him out of their final two regular season games as a precaution.

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche will decide today if forward Nathan MacKinnon is ready to return from his lower-body injury.

Dan Greenspan of NHL.com: Avs forward Carl Soderberg missed their last game with lower back tightness.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Barclay Goodrow will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.