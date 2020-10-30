NHL News: Tyler Seguin, Dale Tallon, Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets, and Buffalo Sabres

Seguin’s surgery delayed

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. His surgery has been delayed and it could push his return back another month.

“We anticipate he’s having it next week,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said Thursday. “Because of the (coronavirus) pandemic, where he’s having the surgery, there are certain restrictions, so we’ve had to work around some of those things. Some surgeries have been canceled, so he hasn’t had it yet. We’ll have another call here, I hope, next week, and I can update everyone on things moving forward.”

He’s expected to be out for four months after the surgery.

Tallon cleared by the NHL

NHL Public Relations: While the Florida Panthers were in the bubble on Toronto, there were allegations made by an anonymous report that then GM Dale Tallon made inappropriate racial, religious, and ethnic comments.

After the NHL investigated, it was determined that it was neither corroborated nor substantiated.

Lightning officially re-sign Maroon and Schenn

NHL.com: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Pat Maroon to a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $900,000.

The Lightning also signed defenseman Luke Schenn to a one-year deal with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

Jets re-sign Niku

Frank Seravalli: The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Sami Niku to a two-year deal with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $700,000 in 2020-21 and $750,000 in 2021-22.

Sabres re-sign Olofsson

Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $3.05 million.

The 25-year old recorded 20 goals and 22 assists in his rookie season last year.