NHL News: Utah, Devils, Predators, Blue Jackets and Flames

Utah signs their first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Utah Hockey Club signed their 2024 first-round pick, 24th overall, Cole Beaudoin to a three-year entry-level contract with a cap hit and AAV of $975,000.

He’ll get an NHL salary of $877,500, a $97,500 signing bonus and $85,000 in the minors.

The Devils re-sign Santeri Hatakka

Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed 23-year-old defenseman Santeri Hatakka to a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $775,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors with $150,000 guaranteed.

Arbitration hearing for Spencer Stastney

Nick Kieser: The Nashville Predators and RFA defenseman Spencer Stastney had their arbitration hearing yesterday and a decision is expected by Wednesday morning.

Nick Kieser: The Predators are asking for a two-year, two-way deal and Stastney is asking for a one-year, one-way deal.

The Columbus Blue Jackets finally hired a head coach

Columbus Blue Jackets: GM Don Waddell announced yesterday that they’ve reached an agreement with Dean Evason to become their next head coach. An introductory press conference is scheduled for today at 10:30 AM ET.

“Dean Evason brings to coaching what he brought as a player – passion, hard work and tenacity – and I couldn’t be happier that he will serve as the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets,” said Waddell. “He has spent well over two decades in this league as a player, assistant coach and head coach and I believe that experience, combined with the outstanding person he is, will allow Dean to get the best out of our players and put us in a position to succeed as a team.”

Renderings for the Calgary Flames Scotia Place