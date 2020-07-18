NHL News: Veniza Finalists, Pastrnak, Jones, Stamkos, Gaudreau and Coaches

Vezina Trophy finalists

David Satriano of NHL.com: The NHL general managers vote on who is the best goaltender of the year. The Veniza Trophy finalists for this year are Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Pastrnak has tested negative

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: David Pastrnak came in contact with someone with COVID and is in quarantine. He agent said that he has tested negative.

An Oiler tested positive two weeks ago

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones said yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was asymptomatic.

Stamkos skates with the main group

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos joined the main group yesterday to do some power play time. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Flames aren’t saying why Gaudreau isn’t skating with the main group

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on having two training groups: “100% have nothing to do with conditioning or discipline”.

TSN: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving was tired the all the speculation that Johnny Gaudreau was skating in a separate group because he’s out of shape. Darren

“Johnny Goudreau is in tip-top condition. He worked out hard during the pause and this is just one of those things and will all be established in a better sense in the next couple of days. As for why he’s not skating with a main group and his usual linemates, the Calgary Flames aren’t willing to go there, at least not yet.”

TSN: Some coaches and staff had their pay cut and all may not be getting paid right now. Darren Dreger it’s an ongoing process and Bill Daly has been talking with the NHL Coaches Association.