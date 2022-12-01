NHL News: Waivers, a Minor Trade, Pay Periods, and the Plan for Shane Wright

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers.

David Pagnotta: “Petersen received a $3M signing bonus in July and is due $1M in salary this season. He gets a $4M bonus next July, then a $1M salary. He’s due a full $6M salary in 24-25.”

A minor trade

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have traded Zack Hayes to the Carolina Hurricanes for Future Considerations.

Cap Friendly: The Golden Knights are now down to 49 contracts and have a little more flexibility now.

NHL Pay Periods

The Plan for Shane Wright

Got Yer’ Back Podcast: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis on the plan for forward Shane Wright.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think he wasn’t getting the opportunity in our lineup up top and wasn’t getting the minutes sometimes in there. And honestly, some of that was self-inflicted, he was taking short shifts but sometimes young kids do that. They don’t want to take longer shifts or get caught out there.

We just felt it was right to give him the opportunity to go down and play some games. He’s done that. Played three games, had four goals. He’s displayed an elite release on this shot. Overall his game is getting better.

He’ll play two more this weekend in Henderson, Friday, Saturday, before getting recalled. Then our plan is to get him into the lineup here and then we’ll make a decision at that point.

We’ve had constant communication. Had conversations with Shane and kind of explained all the possibilities are and what we’re looking at and what we’re doing. Everybody’s been on board to this point.

So I know from the outside, it may, people have a lot of opinions and speculation but internally we’ve had those discussions and everybody understands what we’re trying to do. Everybody understands we have Shane’s best interest at heart here.”