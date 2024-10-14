NHL News: Waivers and Injury Updates

On waivers

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings put goaltender Ville Husso on waivers. He’s in the last year of his contract with a $4.75 million cap hit.

The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers.

Max Bultman: “Red Wings need a roster spot with Fischer and Petry hurt but not going on IR. Husso and his $4.75M salary should clear and allow them to bring up a forward for tomorrow. Lalonde indicated it will be a veteran.”

NHL Injury Notes

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Daily Faceoff – Fantasy: Detroit Red Wings forward Christian Fischer will miss today’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Minnesota Wild PR: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek didn’t travel with the team and missed last night’s game due to a broken nose. He is expected to play on Tuesday.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark had a maintenance day yesterday and missed practice.

Forward Ridly Greig missed practice with an upper-body injury but could be ready for today’s game.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (lower-body) won’t be ready for today’s game.

Coach Mike Sullivan did say that he’s making “real progress.”

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

” week to week. That’s really all I’ve got,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I can’t put a timeline on it, to be honest with you. I think week to week is right around where we’re thinking. We’ll just see how it progresses through his rehab here the next couple days.”

Taylor Baird: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.