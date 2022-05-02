NHL News: Waivers, Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks

Clearing waivers

Cap Friendly: Clearing waivers yesterday were Michael Del Zotto (Senators), Nic Petan (Canucks) and Sheldon Dries (Canucks).

Coyotes and Housley part ways

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes and assistant coach Phil Housley have mutually parted ways. He was in the last year of his contract. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Phil for everything he did for the Coyotes on and off the ice the past three seasons. Phil is very well-respected, a true professional and a good coach. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Jets extend GM Cheveldayoff

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: The Winnipeg Jets have extended GM Kevin Cheveldayoff for three years. He’s been the GM of the Jets for the past 11 seasons when the Jets moved from Atlanta.

The Jets have only won three playoff series over that span and have missed the playoffs seven times in the past 11 years. This was the first time in the past four seasons that they missed the playoffs.

Two Blackhawks coaches won’t be back

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson won’t be back next season. Statement from the Blackhawks: “They have each made significant contributions to our club and we appreciate their dedication. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Ben Pope: “Cookson was brought in in November to provide temporary help, so his departure isn’t surprising. Crawford is more notable. He’d been with the Blackhawks for 3 seasons, filled a big role running practices under Derek King and had a year left on his contract.”