NHL News: Waivers, Blackhawks, Zegras and Cizakas fined, and the Senators

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Nashville Predators have placed Kiefer Sherwood on waivers.

The Blackhawks sign a goaltender

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year contract.

“The 24-year-old minor league journeyman was previously on an AHL contract. But with Soderblom the only healthy NHL goalie left, they had no choice.”

Trevor Zegras fined

NHL Player Safety: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was fined $1,500 for slashing San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning.

Benning was not happy with Zegras’s “cheap shot” after the game. Did Zegras get away lightly with just a 2-minute penalty here? #SJSharks have a re-match with Ducks this Saturday –> https://t.co/njBpkoN7pO pic.twitter.com/uYMPX4ZRzY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 2, 2022

Casey Cizikas fined

NHL Player Safety: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been fined $5,000 for goaltender inference on Chicago Blackhawks Alex Stalock.

Alex Stalock is leaving the game after a violent collision and Casey Cizikas is given a 5-minute penalty and game misconduct for goaltender interference. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/I3QJloDoaw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 2, 2022

On the interest in buying the Ottawa Senators

Sportsnet: People Magazine is reporting that actor Ryan Reynolds is “very interested” in buying the Ottawa Senators. He is also an owner of Wrexham FC.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Sources are saying that there are multiple groups interested in buying the Ottawa Senators once they officially are put up for sale by owners Anna and Olivia Melnyk. It should be official in the next month or so.

The sisters would keep a portion of ownership out of respect for their late father, Eugene Melnyk.

Former minority Pittsburgh Penguins owners Jeffrey and Micahel Kimel have shown interest in the Senators and LeBreton Flats project according to sources. They are based out of Toronto.

Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer may be interested in the team. He’s had an interest in the past. He owns the Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) and has a 20 percent stake in the Montreal Canadiens.

Andre Desmarais has had an interest in the Senators before and is close friends with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

There may not be any local interest as they may not have that much money. It could cost between $700 million and $1 billion to buy the team.

A league executive believes the buyer will be Toronto or U.S. based.

They are looking to sell the team now so a new owner could be part of the LeBreton process