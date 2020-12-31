NHL News: Waivers, Chara, Draft Pick Deadline, Callahan, Greig, and Canadian Teams

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Carolina Hurricanes have put defenseman Roland McKeown on waivers.

Chara had lots of interest

Pierre LeBrun: Zdeno Chara had interest from several teams before deciding on the Washington Capitals. It wasn’t an easy decision for him.

Frank Seravalli: There were 20 teams who recently talked to the agent for Chara to see about his availability.

A deadline for unsigned 2020 NHL draft picks today

Pat Steinberg: December 31st is an interesting deadline for the Calgary Flames (as well as other teams who haven’t signed 2020 NHL draft picks) as it’s the last day that they can sign Connor Zary and get the additional entry-level slide.

“Would essentially allow Calgary to get an extra year on Zary’s ELC if he doesn’t play 7 NHL games this year or 10 next year.”

Ryan Callahan officially retires

Ryan Callahan: Statement officially retiring from the NHL.

“Let’s make it official. I did not play last year due to a back injury, but I am officially announcing my retirement from the NHL. Reflecting on my career, it’s hard to wrap my head around how lucky and grateful I am for being able to live out my childhood dream for 13 amazing years.”

Senators sign Ridly Greig to an ELC

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed 2020 first-round pick (28th overall) Ridly Greig to a three-year entry-level deal. Salary breakdown:

Base: $832,500

Signing Bonus: $92,500

No Performance Bonuses

Minors Salary: $80,000

Cap Hit/AAV $925,000

Daly confirms Canadian teams can play at home

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: An interview with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly. Daly stated again that Canadian teams starting camp and being able to host games at home is a go ahead.

“Yes on both counts,” Daly said over the phone. “We had subsequent confirmation after my statement to you on the 23rd. We have the thumbs up, the clubs have the thumbs up. We think we put into place very, very comprehensive protocols that will keep people as safe as we can keep them. And we’re looking forward to operating in our seven Canadian markets.”

Daly confirms that the San Jose Sharks are the only team that isn’t going to open up at home.