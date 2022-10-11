NHL News: Waivers, Golden Knights, Senators, Akim Aliu, and the Avalanche get their Rings

On waivers

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks put Glen Gawdin on waivers.

Claimed off waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were claimed off waivers.

Josh Mahura by the Florida Panthers

Connor Ingram by the Arizona Coyotes

Jarred Tinordi by the Chicago Blackhawks

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby by the Winnipeg Jets

Brett Leason by the Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights re-sign Nicolas Hague

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract with a $2,294,150 salary cap hit.

The Golden Knights are $14,057,126 over the cap ceiling and have $17 in remaining LTIR space after placing Shea Weber, Robin Lehner and Nolan Patrick on the LTIR.

They could gain an additional $2.325 million in cap space if they placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on the LTIR.

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Nicolas Hague to a three-year deal with an AAV of $2.294M. Fair deal for both sides in our eyes. We really liked Hague in the 2020-2021 season, but he had down-year in the last season. Let’s hope he’ll have a bounce-back season. pic.twitter.com/D0te3bd4ox — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) October 10, 2022

The Senators sign Derick Brassard

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

Akim Aliu and Nazem Kadri fire back at Steve Simmons

Hate will never win pic.twitter.com/gZDiaNgJVH — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) October 9, 2022

Nazem Kadri’s full reaction to the Steve Simmons article discrediting the racims Akim Aliu has faced in hockey: “It’s unfortunate when a guy like that tries to discredit somebody and, you know, act like they’ve been there and know it . pic.twitter.com/rIgYTLxT0k — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 10, 2022

The Colorado Avalanche get their Stanley Cup rings