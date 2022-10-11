NHL News: Waivers, Golden Knights, Senators, Akim Aliu, and the Avalanche get their Rings
On waivers

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks put Glen Gawdin on waivers.

Claimed off waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were claimed off waivers.

Josh Mahura by the Florida Panthers
Connor Ingram by the Arizona Coyotes
Jarred Tinordi by the Chicago Blackhawks
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby by the Winnipeg Jets
Brett Leason by the Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights re-sign Nicolas Hague

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract with a $2,294,150 salary cap hit.

The Golden Knights are $14,057,126 over the cap ceiling and have $17 in remaining LTIR space after placing Shea Weber, Robin Lehner and Nolan Patrick on the LTIR.

They could gain an additional $2.325 million in cap space if they placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on the LTIR.

The Senators sign Derick Brassard

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

Akim Aliu and Nazem Kadri fire back at Steve Simmons

The Colorado Avalanche get their Stanley Cup rings