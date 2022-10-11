NHL News: Waivers, Golden Knights, Senators, Akim Aliu, and the Avalanche get their Rings

On waivers
Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks put Glen Gawdin on waivers.
Claimed off waivers
Cap Friendly: Players who were claimed off waivers.
Josh Mahura by the Florida Panthers
Connor Ingram by the Arizona Coyotes
Jarred Tinordi by the Chicago Blackhawks
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby by the Winnipeg Jets
Brett Leason by the Anaheim Ducks
The Golden Knights re-sign Nicolas Hague
Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract with a $2,294,150 salary cap hit.
The Golden Knights are $14,057,126 over the cap ceiling and have $17 in remaining LTIR space after placing Shea Weber, Robin Lehner and Nolan Patrick on the LTIR.
They could gain an additional $2.325 million in cap space if they placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on the LTIR.
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Nicolas Hague to a three-year deal with an AAV of $2.294M. Fair deal for both sides in our eyes. We really liked Hague in the 2020-2021 season, but he had down-year in the last season. Let’s hope he’ll have a bounce-back season. pic.twitter.com/D0te3bd4ox
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) October 10, 2022
The Senators sign Derick Brassard
Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.
Akim Aliu and Nazem Kadri fire back at Steve Simmons
Hate will never win pic.twitter.com/gZDiaNgJVH
— Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) October 9, 2022
Nazem Kadri’s full reaction to the Steve Simmons article discrediting the racims Akim Aliu has faced in hockey:
“It’s unfortunate when a guy like that tries to discredit somebody and, you know, act like they’ve been there and know it . pic.twitter.com/rIgYTLxT0k
— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 10, 2022
The Colorado Avalanche get their Stanley Cup rings
A piece of history.
Capture the memory forever and shop the Official Fan Collection: https://t.co/mOqW497ugo#AvsRing #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/0gJO0UBTay
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 11, 2022
👌Povedený
Pavel Francouz a Valerij Ničuškin #GoAvsGo dostali svůj #StanleyCup 💍pic.twitter.com/x67XDcbmYU
— Matěj Hejda (@matej_hejda88) October 11, 2022