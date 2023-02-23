NHL News: Waivers, Panthers, and Blackhawks-Senators trade

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: On waivers are Joey Anderson (Maple Leafs), Chris Tierney (Panthers) and Justin Kirkland (Ducks).

The Panthers gaining space to activate Anthony Duclair

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers send Grigori Denisenko to the AHL. With Tierney on waivers, if/when he clears the Panthers would have enough cap space to activate Anthony Duclair off the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: “Sending Denisenko down is critical for #FlaPanthers to activate Duclair. Because FLA did not have sufficient room in their LTIR performance bonus pool, Denisenko counts $1.775M against cap while they’re in LTIR due to his bonuses, not his $925K Cap Hit.”

Puck Pedia: “After removing Denisenko and his $1.775M Cap Charge, #TimetoHunt now have $3.14M of Cap Space in LTIR, leaving them enough room to activate Duclair ($3.0M). They do not need to send Tierney down to make room for Duclair, they have sufficient room.”

Blackhawks acquire Zaitsev and picks from the Senators for nothing

Frank Seravalli: The Ottawa Senators have traded defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick for future considerations.

Puck Pedia: The Senators now have $4.96 million in cap space with a 20-man roster.

They could add $18 million in cap hits right now or $21.9 million at the deadline.

Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have just under $45.3 million in project salary cap hits for 15 players next season.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the Zaitsev trade: “We are getting an NHL caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond. Nikita gives us added depth on the right side and we anticipate him joining us soon.”

Shawn Simpson: “The Zaitsev experiment that was recommended by Smith was a total disaster from day one. Top four dollars that have set back the program on every level, and now giving up picks to make him go away.”

Sens Communications: Senators GM Pierre Dorion: “We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start. He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his #Sens tenure. We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter.”