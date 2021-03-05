NHL News: Walter Gretzky Passes, Flames Fire Ward and Hire Sutter, and Pesce Fined

Walter Gretzky passes away at the age of 82

Flames fire Ward and hire Sutter

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Geoff Ward and have hired Darryl Sutter.

Pierre LeBrun: Sutter deal with the Flames is for the remainder of this season and for two years after that.

NHL: Sutter coached the Flames from December 28, 2002, through July 12, 2006, and was their GM from April 11, 2003, through December 28, 2010.

Sutter coached the Los Angeles Kings from 2011 to 2017, where he won two Stanley Cups.

Pat Steinberg: “New #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter will have to go through NHL’s Covid-19 protocol before joining the team. Unclear how long that’ll be and when he entered. If he can’t join the group immediately, guessing Ryan Huska will run the bench in the interim.”

Randy Sportak: “Having covered the Flames during all of Sutter’s time, I’ll say this: If these guys think Hartley was a hard-ass, they ain’t seen nothing yet. Then again, the way this team has been so uneven with its effort, there’s no doubt the players need a daily Sutter-like kick in the ass.”

Darren Haynes: “I wish Geoff Ward the best of luck. Good human. No way was the current plight of this team entirely on his shoulders. Shared blame has been my summation all along and I stand by it. But in sports, coach is the easy move to make. Man, some of these players are in for an awakening!”

Pesce only fined

John Shannon: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was fined $5,000 for dangerously tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri.