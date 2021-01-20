NHL News: Wild-Avalanche Trade Defensemen, and Injury Updates

Wild and Avs trade defenseman

Michael Russo: The Colorado Avalanche have traded defenseman Ian Cole to the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Greg Pateryn. The Avalanche are retaining salary.

Both players are pending unrestricted free agents. Pateryn carries a cap hit $2.25 million and the Cole carries a $4.25 million hit.

“Cole: 2-time Cup champ with Pens, hard shot, hard-nosed, most importantly, exceptional quote”

Michael Russo: “Sources say since the #avs are in LA, Ian Cole will take the Avs’ bus to Anaheim, drop him off and take Pateryn back to LA. This way they both avoid quarantine”

Peter Baugh: The Avalanche are retaining $800,000 of Cole’s salary cap. The deal gives them an extra $1.2 million in cap room.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin said that coach Dean Evason will decide today after talking with Ian Cole and Carson Soucy on which defenseman will play the right side. Cole is comfortable playing both sides and Soucy played some of his better hockey last on the right side.

Canadiens gain cap space

Cap Friendly: With the Montreal Canadiens putting Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the taxi squad they are gaining cap space. He has a $925,000 salary cap hit which means that when he’s on the taxi squad, the Canadiens would gain $7,974 in cap space each day.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Zach Aston-Reese: “The fact that Aston-Reese is on the ice suggests he’s getting a whole lot closer (to returning). We will watch him over the next little while and make a decision as to when the best time will be for him to join the team for a practice.”

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a minor injury.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn (COVID) could join the team as early as today.