NHL News: Wild, Maple Leafs, Waivers, and Injury Notes from Around the League

The Minnesota Wild extend Jesper Wallstedt

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild extend goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.2 million.

Michael Russo: “This is a one-way contract and smart move to get this done now and alleviate ANY concerns of an offer sheet next summer.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign three

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Cade Webber to a two-year extension with an $825,000 cap hit. 2025-26 is a two-way deal and 2026-27 is one-way.

Frank Seravalli: The Maple Leafs signed forward Steven Lorentz to a one-year deal with a cap hit of $775,000.

Frank Seravalli: The Maple Leafs signed forward Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal with a cap hit of $873,770.

He’ll have a salary of $873,770 and performance bonuses of $313,115 at 10 games played and at 35 games played.

Claimed off waivers

Puck Pedia: Players claimed off of waiver yesterday.

Zach Aston-Reese from VGK to CBJ

James Reimer from BUF to ANA

Jiri Patera from BOS to VAN

Cole Schwindt from CGY to VGK

Rapheal Lavoie from EDM to VGK

NHL Injury Notes

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen will have his five-month checkup at the end of this month and they’ll see where things are at. When listening to coach Jared Bednar, it didn’t sound like Lehkonen won’t be back anytime soon.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner is expected to be out long-term with an upper-body injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Wyatt Johnston is probable for their season opener on Thursday and forward Mavrik Bourque is doubtful.

Brien Rea: Johnston was a full participant in practice yesterday.

Arthur Staple: The New York Rangers put forward Jimmy Vesey on the LTIR and defenseman Ryan Lindgren on the IR.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini said that he was feeling good at practice and thinks that he’ll be ready for their season opener.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad will miss at least their first game and possibly their road trip.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Connor Dewar (shoulder) and Fraser Minten (ankle) have been placed on the IR.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok (lower-body) and defensemen Jani Hakanpaa (knee) and Dakota Mermis (jaw) have been placed on the LTIR.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was on the ice yesterday. He missed Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Dakota Joshua and goaltender Thatcher Demko have been put on the IR.