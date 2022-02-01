NHL News: Wild, Protocol Updates, Skills Competition Events, and Five Assists for Lundell

The Wild lockup Greenway

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Jordan Greenway to a three-year, $9 million contract extension. He would have been a restricted free agent after the season. The deal buys one UFA year.

2022-23: $2.5 million salary

2023-24: $3.5 million salary

2024-25: $3 million salary – an 8-team no-trade list

NHLPA: The NHL and NHLPA have updated their COVID protocols and they’ll go into effect after the last game before the All-Star break after this week.

“Recommendation to receive booster vaccine(s) as they become available.

Removal of “enhanced measures” and reverting instead to the start-of-season Protocol, except where otherwise specified.

Updated recommendations for type of masks and steps to reduce community exposure.

Removal of the requirement to test daily (i.e., “for-cause” testing only) for Fully Vaccinated individuals.

Removal of the requirement to test close contacts.”

Out of COVID protocol

Ansar Khan: It’s looking like Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss is out of COVID protocol and ready to return after missing the past two weeks.

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom has been removed from COVID protocol.

Two new NHL All-Star Skills Competition events

NHL Public Relations: Events for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 4th.

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ – “Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time.”

– “Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time.” Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™ – Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey.”

– Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey.” Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™

EA NHL Hardest Shot™

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

